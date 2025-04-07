Provide Input on the City’s Community Development Block Grant Program

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, April 4, 2025 – The City of Goleta looks forward to helping those in need in our community using funds from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. Comments on three draft action plans are being accepted during a 30-day public review period beginning on April 4, 2025, and ending May 6, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. The review period provides an opportunity for the public to offer its views and recommendations to the City on the subject of CDBG funded housing and community development related activities. The draft plans can be viewed here.

The plans under public review for the CDBG Program are:

Draft FY 2025-29 Consolidated Plan and FY 2025-26 Annual Action Plan

Draft FY 2025-29 Citizen Participation Plan

The Consolidated Plan is a five-year comprehensive document that describes the overall housing and community development needs and outlines a strategy that establishes priorities for meeting those needs.

The Annual Action Plan is the annual update to the Consolidated Plan outlining the City’s strategy for pursuing the overall goals of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to provide decent housing; to establish and maintain a suitable living environment; and to expand economic revitalization opportunities. The Action Plan also contains identifiable benchmarks for measuring progress through goals, objectives and community development strategies to meet the City’s housing needs and to provide services to the low-income, homeless and special needs populations within the City. The Draft 2025-2026 Action Plan also sets forth funding allocations for the 2025-2026 planning period.

The Citizen Participation Plan provides for and encourages participation from all City residents in the development of the Annual Action Plan and the Consolidated Plan.

The City welcomes and encourages residents, community organizations, and stakeholders to provide written comments on the draft plans, available at www.CityofGoleta.org/Grants. Comments are due by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 6.Comments should be submitted to: City of Goleta, Neighborhood Services Department, Attn: Cassidy Le Air, 130 Cremona Drive, Goleta, CA 93117 or emailed to CityGrants@CityofGoleta.org.

About the Community Development Block Grant Program

The City receives funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on an annual basis for the CDBG program, which is intended to assist low-income citizens, people experiencing homelessness, youth, and seniors with essential services such as medical and dental care, food security, counseling, homelessness assistance and prevention, case management, and other needs.

The City also uses the majority of its CDBG allocation on capital projects that will benefit low- to moderate-income people and the disabled. Projects have included renovating City facilities and parks to meet Americans with Disability Act (ADA) access standards, installing sidewalks in areas where they are lacking, and adding crosswalks.