Santa Barbara Fair & Expo Returns for Two Totally Radical Weekends

(April 2025) Santa Barbara, CA — The Santa Barbara Fair & Expo returns to Earl Warren Showgrounds for two thrilling weekends of entertainment, carnival thrills, and community fun, running April 24-27 and May 2-4, 2025. This year’s 80’s Flashback theme will transport fairgoers back in time with vibrant entertainment, nostalgic experiences, alongside everyone’s favorite fair traditions. Early bird tickets are now on sale, click here for details.

“The Santa Barbara Fair & Expo is more than just rides and entertainment—it’s a place where our community comes together to celebrate tradition, joy, and shared experiences. There’s something magical about seeing families, friends, and neighbors connect over timeless fair fun. We’re thrilled to welcome everyone back for another unforgettable year.”

For the second year in a row, the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo will take place over two weekends, offering an extended opportunity for visitors of all ages to enjoy everything the fair has to offer. Attendees can look forward to:

Event Highlights Include:

Thrilling Carnival Midway Rides & Games – Experience more than 30 thrilling carnival rides that twist, twirl, and spin plus carnival games for all ages.

Live Entertainment & Music – Enjoy performances from live bands, magic shows, and more at the Arcade Mania and Totally Gnarly Stages.

Fair Food & Sweet Treats – Indulge in everything from deep-fried delights to sweet fair classics.

Farm Animals & Agricultural Exhibits – Get up close with adorable animals and learn about local farming traditions.

Community Exhibits & Local Art – Celebrate the talent of local artists and creators through photography, crafts, and exhibits.

Senior Days – On April 26 & May 3, Seniors 65+ enjoy free entry from 11am – 4pm

– On April 26 & May 3, Seniors 65+ enjoy free entry from 11am – 4pm Free Off-Site Parking & Trolley Rides – Free off-site parking available at La Cumbre Junior High (2255 Modoc Rd.) and Bishop Diego High School (4000 La Colina Rd.), where the free trolley picks up & drops off every half hour on the hour, beginning 30 minutes prior to fair opening and ending 30 minutes after fair closing.

Discounted Early Bird Tickets Available April 1-23

Discounted presale tickets and unlimited ride wristbands will be available starting April 1 through April 23. Attendees are encouraged to purchase early for the best savings.

New Fast Passes!

New this year, fairgoers can upgrade their experience with a Fast Pass add-on, available on-site only with the purchase of an unlimited ride wristband. Fast Passes allow guests to skip the regular ride lines and are offered in limited quantities each day. Fast Pass pricing is $10 on Thursday, April 24, and $15 on all other days—while supplies last.

Vendor & Sponsorship Opportunities

Vendor spaces and sponsorship opportunities are still available for businesses and organizations looking to showcase their products and services to thousands of attendees.

Stay tuned for the daily schedule announcement, and entertainment lineup, coming soon. For more information, ticket purchases, and vendor applications, visit EarlWarren.com, email or call 805-687-0766.

About the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo

The Santa Barbara Fair & Expo is an annual event that brings together the Central Coast community for a celebration of entertainment, agriculture, and local culture. Hosted at Earl Warren Showgrounds, the fair features a diverse lineup of rides, exhibits, live performances, and culinary experiences for all ages. 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, 93105. earlwarren.com