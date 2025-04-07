Santa Barbara High School Students to Coach Sixth Graders in Mixed Soccer Matches

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA – Sixth grade students will meet for a friendly series of soccer matches as part of an initiative to promote student health, wellness and community building.

The Noon League soccer event will take place April 24 at the Santa Barbara High School football stadium.

The event will bring together sixth grade students from across Santa Barbara Unified School District for friendly 5-on-5 soccer matches.

Teams will be mixed among schools and coached by SBHS student-athletes in order to foster leadership, teamwork and social connections, while giving high school coaches the chance to gain leadership and mentorship experience.

The event is an incredible opportunity for students to not only stay active, but also develop communication skills, build confidence, and form new friendships while emphasizing inclusivity and collaboration among students from different backgrounds.

The friendly competition setting allows players to learn from mistakes, celebrate successes and engage in a stress-free environment.

In addition to providing student coaches and a playing surface, SBHS will host a post-game barbecue and mini pep rally for participants.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, April 24

Time: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Location: Santa Barbara High School football stadium

700 E Anapamu St.