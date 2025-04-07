Santa Barbara Unified Addresses Budget Challenges and Staffing Adjustments

Santa Barbara Unified School District is facing difficult financial realities, with a $9.65 million budget reduction this year and an anticipated $4 million shortfall next year unless revenues or expenditures change. Like many districts across California, we are adjusting to shifting enrollment and budget constraints while staying committed to serving our students.

In recent weeks, we have had to make difficult decisions, including issuing Reduction in Force (RIF) notices across a range of positions—teachers in all content areas, classified staff, and district office management. This process is legally mandated and requires districts to issue preliminary notices by March 15, with final decisions made by May 15. While the impact of these reductions is significant, we are actively working to minimize disruptions by reviewing department budgets, reallocating resources, and supporting affected employees in securing available positions within the district. Some staff have already been placed in vacant roles, allowing their notices to be rescinded while still maintaining budget balance.

Santa Barbara County has the second-highest student poverty rate in the state, and more than 60% of our students come from low-income households. Many of our families face challenges beyond the classroom, including access to food, transportation, and housing. At the same time, our staff are navigating the high cost of living, and we continue to explore ways to provide support, including investments in salaries, benefits, and affordable housing initiatives.

We understand the uncertainty this process creates for our staff and community. Our leadership team, along with the Santa Barbara Teachers Association and Classified School Employee Association, is working closely to support those affected while ensuring that our students continue to receive the high-quality education they deserve. While this is a challenging time, we remain focused on protecting priority programs and making thoughtful, student-centered decisions that will sustain our district for the long term.

We appreciate your patience and dedication as we navigate these financial realities together and continue to deliver an excellent education that students, families and educators can be proud of.

Because our mission hasn’t changed. Every child. Every chance. Every day.

Please see the Frequently Asked Questions.