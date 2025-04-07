Search Begins for the Next Generation of Natural Playhouses for Santa Barbara Botanic Garden’s “Backcountry” Children’s Section

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. – April 8, 2025 – Beginning today and closing July 8, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is accepting new design concepts for its next generation of Casitas natural playhouses. First introduced in 2019, this program provides young guests (and those young at heart) with immersive, nature-inspired play experiences in its “Backcountry” that encourage exploration, creativity, and a connection to the natural world.

“We are looking for imaginative, nature-based playhouse designs that delight our visitors while fostering an appreciation for California’s native plants,” said Scot Pipkin, the Garden’s director of education. “Selected Casitas will employ thoughtful design, incorporate sustainable materials, and integrate seamlessly with the Garden grounds.”

The design competition is open to designers, artists, architects, and creative minds from across the country. Up to three selected designers will be notified on July 20 and receive a $5,000 stipend to support construction. Final installations will be unveiled at the Garden’s annual fall family night held on Saturday, October 25 and remain in the Garden for guests to enjoy for up to two years.

A virtual information session will be held on Wednesday, May 7 at 5:30 p.m. PST to provide an overview of design criteria, submission requirements, and answer any questions from interested participants. To access free Q&A session, visit SBBotanicGarden.org/classes-events/backcountry-casitas-qa/

Designs Reviewed Using Following Criteria:

• Balance creativity and imagination in design with well-thought, realistic ideas

• Use of natural, sustainable materials

• Engagement for children aged 5 to 13

• Alignment with the Garden’s mission of native plant conservation

• Durability and adaptability to withstand weather and high usage for up to 2 years

Collaborations between individuals and teams are encouraged. The selected Casitas will replace existing playhouses in the Backcountry, continuing the tradition of evolving, interactive nature play at the Garden.

Competition Timeline

April 3 Open Call Begins

May 7 Free Public Information Session at 5 p.m. PST

July 8 Submission Window Closes at 5 p.m. PST

July 29 Winning Designs Announced

Oct 13 Construction Begins

Oct 25 Opening WeekendFor more details about the current Casitas installations and to view past winning designs, visit SBBotanicGarden.org/explore/sections/backcountry/backcountry-casitas-program/