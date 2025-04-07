SEEAG’s Spring Celebration To Honor Local Farmers, Support Ag Education

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Goleta, Calif. (April 4, 2025) — Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) will host its first Spring Celebration on Saturday, May 10, to honor Ventura County and Santa Barbara County farmers and support the nonprofit organization’s free agriculture programs.

Guests will enjoy a locally sourced farm-to-table brunch catered by Seasons Catering, featuring fresh ingredients from SEEAG’s farm partners and locally made products from Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. The celebration will take place at the historic Stow House at La Patera Rancho in Goleta.

Attendees can visit SEEAG program booths, create their own fresh-cut flower bouquets featuring florals from Pyramid Flowers and bid on locally crafted auction items.

SEEAG’s programs reach more than 15,000 students and community members annually, aiming to create a deeper understanding of food production and local food systems.

“Members of our local ag community play a big role in enabling SEEAG to reach so many students and the public,” said Caitlin Paulus-Case, SEEAG’s executive director. “They open their doors during SEEAG’s Farm Day events and provide resources for our teaching programs.”

SEEAG offers three free student ag programs. Farm-to-Food Lab is for second graders and includes a field trip to a working farm. STEM Career Pathways in Ag gives high schoolers the opportunity to learn about careers in agronomy, and ag technology and engineering through classroom labs and field trips. Its Youth Wellness Initiative is designed to educate and empower students and their families to embrace healthy lifestyles by understanding the connection between agriculture, nutrition, healthy eating habits and wellness.

Spring Celebration sponsors include the Wood-Claeyssens Foundation, Gene Haas Foundation, Gills Onions, AgWest Farm Credit, Montecito Bank & Trust, The Land Trust For Santa Barbara County, LightGabler LLP and Duda Farm Fresh Foods.

“We never charge for any of our community events or student programs,” Paulus-Case said. “This is only possible because of the generosity of our donors.”

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $100 for adults and $50 for youth. More information is available at www.seeag.org/spring-celebration.