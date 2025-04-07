Thank goodness the Musk-Trump cabal hopes to soon defund our public broadcasting networks NPR and PBS.

Why on earth would the MAGA zealots want the proletariat exposed to honest news reporting plus educational and culturally valuable programming?

Besides, the funds can be much better spent elsewhere, such as the millions of taxpayer dollars for Trump’s incessant golf games.

We must also thank great American intellects like Marjorie Taylor Greene for her sensitive reasonings on Public Broadcasting funding. Kudos, too, to House Speaker Johnson and Senate Majority Leader Thune for their undaunted courage in rationalizing the worst administration in the history of our nation.

Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch, and the rest of us should despair, including the 90 million eligible voters who did not turn in a ballot and brought us this debacle.

Our Government “For the People” seems to be indeed perishing “From This Earth.”