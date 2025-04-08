The operation manager of Pacific Pipeline Company apparently believes that Central Coast residents are a bunch of ignorant boobs. In an op-ed, Jeremy Willett says, “Sable offshore will replace dirty foreign oil via safe, frequently inspected pipelines.” If you think Santa Barbara channel oil is “cleaner than foreign oil” take a look at the photos of the 1969 oil spill that resulted in the creation of Earth Day. Or, more recently, the 2015 Refugio oil spill, from the very pipeline that Mr. Willet assures us “will be frequently inspected.”

Sable has already ignored requests from the Coastal Commission for work applications required by law, ignored “cease and desist” orders, ignored notice of violations, faces a possible fine of $15 million, and is being sued in federal court.

The cost of cleanup for the 1969 spill was $65 million. In today’s dollars, the cost would be more than $550 million. Let Sable post a bond in that amount and work could proceed.