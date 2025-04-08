County Health Encourages Vaccinations for Preteen and Teens

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) — The County of Santa Barbara Health Department (County Health) is joining the California Department of Public Health in recognizing April 7-11, 2025 as “Adolescent Immunization Action Week,” reminding everyone that babies and young children aren’t the only ones who need vaccines to keep safe from diseases – preteens and teens need vaccines, too!

Vaccines are a safe and effective way to help all members in the family to avoid getting sick, while also helping to reduce the severity of illness if one does get sick. Together, parents and guardians are encouraged to ensure their adolescent children are up-to-date on their vaccines to protect from diseases such as meningitis, influenza, cancers caused by HPV, COVID-19, and whooping cough.

Dr. Henning Ansorg, County Health Officer, explains, “Whooping cough is a serious infectious disease on the rise in the US, across all age groups. Adolescents are at risk for infection and need a booster dose to be protected.”

During adolescence, protection from childhood vaccination against whooping cough, also known as pertussis, may begin to wear off. Whooping cough can make people sick with a cough so severe that sometimes they break their ribs. It’s very contagious and can be deadly to babies. The Tdap, which stands for tetanus, diphtheria, and acellular pertussis, vaccine is recommended at age 11 or 12 years to boost protection against tetanus, diphtheria, and whooping cough. Incoming 7th graders must provide proof of having received the whooping cough shot before starting school.

The HPV vaccine is recommended starting at age 9 years to protect against six cancers if initiated prior to exposure. Dr. Ansorg shares, “It’s incredible that we have a vaccine that prevents cancer. It’s been available in the U.S. for nearly two decades now and provides long-lasting protection, so we know that it works very well and that it’s safe. We’re already seeing large decreases in HPV infections and precancers all thanks to the HPV vaccine.”

There are also vaccines to protect against meningitis. To be protected from some types of meningitis, doses of meningitis vaccine are given at age 11 or 12 years and again at age 16 years. Meningitis can lead to amputations, deafness, or death.

The County Health encourages parents and guardians to schedule a visit to their children’s healthcare provider to ensure all recommended vaccinations are current, including COVID-19 and Influenza. If you’re not sure which vaccines your child has received, you may obtain your child’s immunization record through their health care provider or by visiting the California Department of Public Health’s digital vaccine record portal at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov.

For more information about adolescent immunization, including vaccine resources, please visit our website at www.sbcphd.org/iz or contact the County of Santa Barbara Health Department Immunization Program at (805) 346-8420.