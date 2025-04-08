County of Santa Barbara Probation Department Launches Countywide Wellness Checks in Operation Safe at Home

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.)– On April 3, 2025, the County of Santa Barbara Probation Department conducted countywide wellness checks of individuals supervised by the Department, to ensure the safety of clients and the wellbeing of their families. This operation had a specific focus on households with school-aged children to provide support to families during the spring break holiday. As part of the effort, spring break-inspired wellness bags were distributed to families in the Santa Maria, Orcutt, Lompoc, Santa Barbara, and Goleta areas.

Operation Safe at Home’s operational objectives were to ensure compliance with terms and conditions of supervision, identify and assess the needs of clients and their family members, and to provide supportive assistance to help ensure clients remained engaged in individualized treatment and programming. The operation was a success, resulting in 26 contacts and no arrests.

“Operation Safe at Home reflects our department’s commitment to community safety and family well-being,” said Chief Probation Officer Holly Benton. “By proactively engaging with the individuals we supervise – especially those with school-age children- we’re able to identify needs, offer support, and help ensure continued connection to services. This operation is an example of how we can engage clients in a way that balances support, accountability, and community connection,” she said.

The Santa Barbara County Probation Department is committed to community safety and taking a proactive role in client accountability and family wellness.