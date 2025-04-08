Courthouse Docent Council Welcomes New Members

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Front row from left: Brea McInnes, Linda Bentsen, Robert L. Ooley, FAIA, Rodney Baker, Sally Buhr, Nancy Terman. Back row from left: Lynn Edick, Robert Blackwell, Andrew Wilson, Michael Suess, Leslie Jones (Courtesy photo)

The Docent Class of 2025 graduated on April 5th after completing a comprehensive 10-week training program at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse.

For over half a century, volunteer docents have served the community and guided visitors from all over the world on free daily tours of the museum-like Courthouse, considered to be one of the finest public examples of Spanish-Mediterranean design in the nation. Docents also staff the lobby information booth, provide educational tours for schools and other groups, and are involved in preservation work such as restoring the many historic lanterns that adorn the property.

The training is led by Robert L. Ooley, FAIA, County Architect (retired) and Rodney Baker, Docent Council Projects Chair, who provide expertise in the architecture, art, history, and significance of the Courthouse, a National & State Historic Landmark and a City of Santa Barbara Landmark. The Docent Council currently has 73 active members. Community members interested in becoming a docent are encouraged to apply early to next year’s training program. More information can be found on the Council’s website, https://www.sbcourthouse.org/. Find us on Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/sbcourthousedocentcouncil/