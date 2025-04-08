Hikers Return from Summit to Danny Climb in New Zealand, Supporting Youth and Families Struggling with Substance Abuse and Mental Health Disorders

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

A dedicated group of 20 local supporters, led by community leaders Bob and Patty Bryant, has successfully returned from the 2025 Summit for Danny International Climb in New Zealand, raising over $250,000 for the Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Center. This inspiring event not only honors the memory of Bob’s son, Danny, who tragically lost his life to a drug overdose, but also shines a light on the struggles that local youth and families face with substance abuse and mental health challenges.

The Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Center, a program of the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA), provides life-changing outpatient treatment and critical services to youth in Santa Barbara County battling substance abuse and co-occurring mental health disorders. The funds raised from this event will directly support these vital programs, ensuring that more teens can receive the help they need to turn their lives around.

“Every step that the climbers took on this incredible journey was a step closer for someone moving towards sobriety.” said Victoria Rightmire, Executive Director of CADA. “This adventure was a reflection of the strength and determination that is required in the recovery process for all individuals who are struggling with addiction.”

“The Summit for Danny New Zealand climb adventure was stellar!” said Bob Bryant. “The team was amazing. Fellowship, sharing, and the quality of our guides added to our total enjoyment. New friendships were abundant, and a repeat of these hikes is guaranteed!”

The 2025 climb took participants through New Zealand’s awe-inspiring South Island, from Christchurch to Queenstown, where climbers traversed some of the world’s most stunning landscapes. As they hiked through this incredible terrain, each step served as a reminder of the personal and collective battles being fought and won back home.

Cynder Sinclair, one of the hikers this year, shared, “I am so grateful for the opportunity to raise much-needed funds for the Daniel Bryant Center while hiking through the magnificent country sides of New Zealand. As I hiked along, I thought about the youth who are struggling with addiction and their families who are grateful for help from CADA. This has been a powerful experience on so many levels.”

The Summit for Danny International Climb continues to not only honor Danny’s memory but also empowers local youth to overcome their own challenges. It stands as a testament to the power in community, strength in the face of adversity, and the lasting impact of those dedicated to CADA’s mission – building healthier lives, stronger families and a safer more vibrant community.

The success of this year’s event highlights the incredible potential of what can be achieved when a community comes together with a shared mission — to support the future of youth, offer hope to those struggling, and ensure that no one must fight alone.

The Impact Isn’t Over—And Neither Is Your Chance to Help!

The 2025 climb may be over, but the need continues. Thanks to your generosity, we’ve made great progress, but there’s still work to be done. Every dollar you give now helps provide more support and resources to those in need.

If you haven’t had the chance to contribute, now is the time. Let’s keep the momentum going—your support can make a lasting impact! Donate today at https://cadasb.org/

For more information about the Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Center, please visit https://cadasb.org/youth-youth-treatment/.