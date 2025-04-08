Large-Scale Volunteer Event Aims to Improve Cold Spring Trail and Ridge Trail

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – April 8, 2025

The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department is seeking up to 100 volunteers for a large-scale trail volunteer day to restore Cold Spring Trail and Ridge Trail.

“Cold Spring Trail is one of the most frequented trails in Santa Barbara,” said Parks Supervisor Steve Biddle, who coordinates the City’s trail volunteer days. “Bringing together our trail partners and dedicated volunteers is instrumental in offsetting the wear, tear, and love our trails receive.”

Trail Volunteer Day: Cold Spring Trail

Saturday, April 19, 2025

8:15 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Cold Spring Elementary School (2243 Sycamore Canyon Road)

Event Info | Add Event to Your Calendar



No special experience is required to volunteer. Tools and instructions will be provided, and volunteers will be assigned to small work teams based on experience. Work will include trail brushing, tread work, and clearing and maintaining water diversion features.

Volunteers will gather at Cold Spring Elementary School for safety orientation and instruction before heading to the trail. The event will wrap up with a group lunch for volunteers.

RSVPs are required for this volunteer event. Contact Steve Biddle at SBiddle@SantaBarbaraCA.gov or (805) 564-5439 to sign up.

The Department coordinates multiple large-scale volunteer events each year across City, County, and Forest Service properties to help maintain the community’s network of trails. This event is held in partnership with Santa Barbara County Parks, the U.S. Forest Service, Montecito Trails Foundation, Los Padres Forest Association, and SAGE Trail Alliance.

Learn more about this event at SantaBarbaraCA.gov/TrailWork.