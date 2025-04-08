Thousands and thousands of Americans spent a few hours Saturday protesting Trump and Musk’s authoritarian policies and systematic dismantling of our federal institutions and systems of democracy.

Now what?!

Anyone who has spent any time researching Trump knows that he can play golf on the same Saturday that thousands are protesting his very existence and pretty much know he doesn’t even remotely care.

So where does this leave us? Where do we go from here? Is Trump going to stop his dismantling of our democracy because thousands of Americans are angry, worried, and fed up? Is Congress finally going to see the light, especially the GOP, and start an impeachment process? I wouldn’t hold your breath.

Don’t get me wrong, protesting is a good thing sometimes, but does it actually produce results? Or is protesting just a “feel good” thing? I hope in this case, for the sake of our country, that the protesting will continue and become larger and more frequent. I hope the protesting carries on into next year’s midterm elections, and I hope the protesting produces results during those elections.

I hope the midterm elections next year can create a barrier between Trump’s narcissistic, sociopathic behavior and the GOP’s majority in Congress and an end to Musk’s presence in American politics.

I hope to see the beginning of the end for this MAGA movement and obsessive behavior that has gripped millions of Americans. I hope the media will change how it covers politics in this country, and I hope more Americans will actually research who they cast their votes for in coming elections.

I hope our protesting works to end this madness that is happening in America, and I hope we won’t need to protest to save our democracy ever again.