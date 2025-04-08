Sangre de Nopal/Blood of the Nopal Closing Celebration & Mini Concert – April 27, 2025 3-7 PM

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara welcomes you to join and celebrate the closing of our exhibition Sangre de Nopal/Blood of the Nopal: Traditional Ecological Knowledge and Contemporary Art, MCASB’s Getty PST Art: Art & Science Collide. We will be holding a reception with featured artist Andy Medina, the Arts’ Terrace will come to life with local vendors, and we’ll end the night with a mini concert by Valgur!

So come experience the captivating rhythms of Valgur, Juchitán, Oaxaca-born band celebrated by Rolling Stone for their “hypnotic fusion of post-punk, Latin psychedelia, and surrealist storytelling.” Their music, described as “a cinematic journey through shadow and light” will bring a unique experience to our celebration.

Presale is open now in the link through our Instagram bio (@mcasantabarbara) and in our events page on our website until April 26th ($24). Tickets will also be sold at the door ($26). We hope to see you there!