SBART Press Luncheon: Sam Crawford of Bishop Diego Football Receives Phil Womble Award

The regular season has reached its midway point for the majority of the spring sports and playoff positioning is beginning to come into focus, which made for exciting coaches reports at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Anastasia Brunner of Dos Pueblos High softball and Logan Patterson Deakyne of San Marcos High track and field were honored as the SBART Athletes of the Week.

Anastasia Brunner is a dominant pitcher for Dos Pueblos High softball.

Deakyne led the Royals to victories over Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara at the Crosstown Showdown tri-meet. He took first place in the 400 meter and 300M hurdles. He also ran on the San Marcos 4X400 relay team that finished in first place.Deakyne followed that up with a fifth place finish in the 400 meter hurdles at the Stanford Invitational.

Brunner led Dos Pueblos to a 4-1 record last week going 13-for-19 at the plate with 6 RBI and 9 runs scored.The Chargers beat Santa Barbara twice by a combined score of 31-3 and added victories over Pacifica and Burroughs of Burbank.

Logan Patterson Deakyne is a versatile athlete for San Marcos High track and field.

Phil Womble Award

Samuel Crawford of Bishop Diego football was honored with the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award in recognition of his character and leadership on and off the field.

The Round Table presents the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award to student-athletes in their junior year, who demonstrate the highest standards of ethics and sportsmanship. Awardees are selected by their school’s athletic director, athletic department, and coaching staff.

Crawford maintains a 4.5 GPA and is a 1st team All-Marmonte League Defensive Back. During his sophomore season he sustained an injury, but remained integrally involved with the team supporting his teammates every day with his knowledge of the game. Throughout the rehab process.

“[Crawford] was always there every day. he was a guy that was coaching up guys that were older than him and some of the guys that were his age,” Bishop Diego athletic director John Muller said.”“We believe we’re a good football team, we’d be a great football team if we had 11 Sam Crawfords.”

SBCC Baseball

The Vaqueros have emerged as the frontrunners in the WSC Conference after winning two of three games against rival Allan Hancock last week.

SBCC holds a 19-10 record overall and an 11-4 record in WSC play.