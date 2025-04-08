Zavian Chappell Convicted by Jury of Two Counts of First-Degree Murder and Firearm Enhancements for the 2023 Murders of His Wife Cassandra Chappell, and His Nephew, Tyree Sims McPherson

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Re: People v. Zavian Armone Chappell, Santa Barbara Superior Court Case No. 23CR02778

Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch announced today that, after several hours of deliberation, a Santa Barbara County jury found Zavian Chappell guilty of two counts of first-degree murder with personal use of a firearm causing death, as well as a special circumstance that he committed multiple first-degree murders. This concluded a month-long trial in Lompoc, with the Honorable Judge Stephen Foley presiding, and Senior Deputy District Attorneys Jordan Lockey and Lindsey Bittner leading the prosecution team.

In the early morning hours of April 30, 2023, Zavian Chappell shot and killed his wife, 59-year-old Cassandra Chappell, and her nephew, 29-year-old Tyree Sims McPherson, in their Lompoc home. Cassandra Chappell was a veteran of the United States Armed Services, who suffered from mobility issues due to a surgery that fused her spine. Tyree Sims McPherson was her nephew, whom she had raised as her son from the time he was four years old.

Evidence was presented at trial that in the hours before the shooting, Cassandra Chappell had been watching Judge Judy in the bedroom she shared with Mr. Chappell, which enraged him. Mr. Chappell retrieved a loaded firearm, aiming it at Mr. Sims McPherson, who put his hands up and begged Mr. Chappell not to shoot. Mr. Sims McPherson was shot three times before he fled the house, seeking help from neighbors. Mr. Sims McPherson later succumbed to the injuries inflicted on him by Mr. Chappell.

Mr. Chappell shot Ms. Chappell three times while she was on her back on the floor. Ms. Chappell was on an open line with 911 dispatch and could be heard begging Mr. Chappell to call an ambulance. Mr. Chappell told her “you don’t get no **** ambulance, you get to die right here, Tyree gets to die right here.”

Mr. Chappell now faces life in prison without the possibility of parole. Sentencing has been set to take place in Lompoc Department 1 on May 15, 2025, at which time family members of the victims will address the court.

District Attorney John Savrnoch thanks the Lompoc Police Department, led by Detective Elizabeth Renner, for superb work in their investigation. He also thanks Senior Deputy District Attorneys Jordan Lockey and Lindsey Bittner for their hard work and dedication to achieving justice in this case.