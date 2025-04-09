Attorney General Bonta Puts Nine Companies on Notice for Transmitting Illegal Robocall Traffic

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today joined a bipartisan coalition of 51 attorneys general in sending warning letters to nine companies responsible for transmitting substantial robocall traffic, including high-volume robocall campaigns concerning government and financial imposters, credit card interest rate reductions, Medicare scams, political impersonations, cable discount scams, and utility disconnect scams, among others.

“I don’t have to tell Californians that robocalls are annoying and disruptive — but it is important to also remember that many times these calls are illegal and are used to scam unsuspecting people out of their hard-earned money,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Today, my fellow attorneys general and I sent warning letters to companies responsible for facilitating robocalls concerning Medicare, cable discount, and utility scams, among other calls. I am proud to join in this national, bipartisan effort to protect consumers from unwanted robocalls and the risk of financial harm.”

In the warning letters, Attorney General Bonta and the attorneys general on the nationwide Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force (Task Force) warn companies that they must stop transmitting unlawful call traffic immediately, as they violate state and federal laws. If these providers continue to transmit robocalls, the Task Force may pursue further legal actions against these companies and their owners. In the warning letters, the Task Force also informs the providers that it has shared the findings of its investigations with the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Enforcement Bureau.

Warning letters were sent to:

All Access Telecom

Lingo Telecom

NGL Communications

Range

RSCom Ltd

Telcast Network

Telcentris (known as Voxox)

ThinQ Technologies (known as Commio)

Global Net Holdings

The Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force of 51 bipartisan attorneys general investigates and takes legal action against those responsible for routing significant volumes of illegal robocall traffic into and across the United States.

Attorney General Bonta is committed to enforcing consumer protections in the state of California and speaking out for consumer protections nationwide, including working to put a stop to illegal robocalls. In March, Attorney General Bonta submitted an amicus brief in support of a FCC rule which would limit unwanted robocalls and robotexts by closing a loophole that bad-acting lead generators try to use to trick a consumer into “consenting” to calls from potentially thousands of companies.

In 2024, Attorney General Bonta:

Sent warning letters to four telecom companies for transmitting suspected illegal robocall traffic on their networks — including robocalls that impersonated government officials or involved scams.

Submitted a comment letter to the FCC in support of its proposed rules to protect consumers by increasing the effectiveness of the FCC’s Robocall Mitigation Database.

Sent a warning letter to a telecom company responsible for transmitting suspected illegal robocall traffic, including robocalls that impersonated government officials.

Sent a warning letter to a company that allegedly sent New Hampshire residents scam election robocalls during the New Hampshire primary election.

Filed a comment letter to the FCC related to the potential impact of emerging artificial intelligence (AI) technology on efforts to protect consumers from illegal robocalls or robotexts.

In May 2023, Attorney General Bonta, as part of a bipartisan coalition of 49 attorneys general, announced a lawsuit against Avid Telecom for allegedly initiating and facilitating billions of unlawful robocalls that included Social Security Administration scams, Medicare scams, and employment scams.

