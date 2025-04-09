City of Goleta Holds Well Attended and Informative State of the City

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, April 9, 2025 – The State of Goleta is strong according to Mayor Paula Perotte. The Mayor gave her 2025 State of the City Address last night, April 8, 2025, at a bustling Goleta Community Center. The impressive turnout of attendees included community leaders, stakeholders, residents and City staff. It was not only an informative event but a great opportunity for Goleta enthusiasts to connect with each other and the City. The event included live music, city information tables, mingling, refreshments, presentations from the Mayor and City Manager and questions from the public.

In her State of the City Address, Mayor Paula Perotte looked at the City’s progress over the course of five years. She concluded her remarks by saying, “From this look back on the last five years, I hope that you’ll agree that the State of our City is STRONG. While many, many challenges remain, the progress we’ve made in key areas gives us the confidence to see our trajectory points dramaticallyupward. With your continued support and involvement, Goleta will soar ever higher!”

The Mayor’s speech was followed by a presentation from City Manager Robert Nisbet who gave an update on the City’s finances including a look at the City’s top five current Capital Improvement Projects and funding for each. Mirroring the Mayor’s five-year reflection, he also showed the increase in City staff over the years and stressed the importance of hiring, promoting and retaining talented employees to keep the City moving forward.

During the final segment of the program, City staff answered questions submitted from the audience on various topics ranging from parking, pavement, public safety, future construction and more.

Some other highlights of the night included a performance from 2025 Teen Star finalist Tyler McCutchen and keyboardist Andrew Manos who played live music throughout the night. The Dos Pueblos High School Jazz Band performed in the gazebo as guests arrived.

Another memorable moment was watching the Another Good Year in the Good Land video. Watch the video here.

Stay tuned for a full recording of the event as well as a highlight reel.

To see photos from the event go to https://photos.app.goo.gl/inQsbSRvYFn5sG249.

Thank you to everyone who was a part of making the 2025 Goleta State of the City a standout event and potentially the most memorable one yet.