Federal Issues Roundtable with Congressman Salud Carbajal





By Kathleen Rogers, Santa Barbara Realtor, Chamber Public Policy Committee Member, and Community Advocate

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce hosted an exclusive Federal Issues Roundtable on Friday, April 4, featuring Congressman Salud Carbajal, representing California’s 24th District, and Jennings Imel, Vice President of Congressional and Public Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The discussion focused on key federal issues affecting our local economy including tariffs, immigration, research funding, and the future of workforce and innovation.

Kristen Miller, President and CEO of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, welcomed attendees. Jennings Imel opened the meeting with national context. Imel explained that tariffs were originally anticipated as a negotiation tool after tax reform. He emphasized that much of the U.S. Chamber’s work takes place behind the scenes.

Imel underscored that “growth is the North Star” for the U.S. Chamber—growth in jobs, innovation, and investment. He identified immigration, tariffs, and long-term budget decisions as major concerns, and noted that exemptions to tariffs are unlikely this time.

Congressman Carbajal, began with the reminder that “Elections have consequences.” He described the current federal strategy as “a radical experiment,” referencing President Trump’s Administration.

He expressed concern about the executive branch freezing already-appropriated funds, arguing that changing federal spending requires new legislation. He described this as an effort to cut costs in advance of tax cuts, which would then appear to have less impact on the federal deficit.

Citing the closure of five Head Start programs in blue states, he suggested political motivations behind recent federal decisions. Carbajal then highlighted his bipartisan work with both democrats and republicans through the Problem Solvers Caucus, the For Country Caucus (military veterans), and the Climate Solutions Caucus.

The forum included feedback and questions from the Santa Barbara Business Community. Dustin Hoiseth, Director of Public Policy for the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, outlined the local impacts of federal decisions, emphasizing tariffs, immigration, budget cuts, and fire preparedness, and how these issues are affecting fair trade, workforce development, and key sectors like manufacturing, research, and tourism.

Hoiseth called to the microphone representatives of several local organizations, all local chamber members, who had questions for Congressman Carbajal.Tom Patton, Managing Partner, Ramada by Wyndham Santa Barbara, raised concerns about the lack of federal-local communication around immigration enforcement. Previously, there was notice and coordination. Now, raids occur without warning, creating fear among hospitality workers.

Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber staff and local business members gathered for the Federal Issues Roundtable.

Dr. Scott Grafton, Interim Vice Chancellor of Research, UCSB emphasized the importance of research funding, noting UCSB receives over $200 million annually from federal sources for work in defense, energy, quantum science, and AI. He also mentioned cuts to arts and museum grants.

Carbajal urged UCSB and other institutions to meet with both parties and provide detailed stories and data to protect R&D funding. He criticized the current top-down approach and encouraged advocacy for local control. He mentioned that his colleagues on the other side of the aisle usually support local control and states rights, but not right now. Carbajal committed to supporting federal investment in science and education.

Amy Steinfeld, Natural Resource Attorney, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, raised concerns about cuts to land use, water law, housing, and energy. Carbajal responded that the administration is searching for “cost savings” to support a budget that may increase the federal deficit. He noted concerns that current cuts contradict previously passed congressional budgets.

Jamie Diamond, Stardust Sportfishing & Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara, warned that local fisheries are “hanging by a thread.” She stated that they rely on NOAA for sustainability assessments, but recent federal cuts have left offices unable to conduct necessary work. Diamond emphasized the need to protect sustainably caught U.S. fish. When she noted that they have sent letters to Congress, Carbajal replied, “Don’t wait for Congress to save you. It’s not just about sharing concerns, but about what impact and data show harm.”

Sidebar: Fire Safety and Insurance

An audience member noted that funding freezes are affecting not only local research, tech, agriculture, and hospitality, but also fire preparedness and prevention and impacting local public safety agencies.

Carbajal responded by pointing to state-level responsibility for Fire Insurance stability, identifying three key players:

California Governor

State Legislature

State Insurance Commissioner

Unlike the message CA state officials referenced at a recent Goleta town hall on fire insurance, Carbajal seemed to feel state leaders are “struggling to come up with a plan to equalize and stabilize fire insurance.” He mentioned a “Risk Fund” and stated federal budgets may be part of a solution, but that insurers and the state must act first. He added that “People choose to build where they should not build, and they don’t harden their home if they do.”

Congressman Carbajal emphasized:

Congress must act

The courts must step in when laws are broken

And business and community members must continue sharing your stories and data

Both the Chamber and Congressman Carbajal stressed the importance of bipartisan advocacy, regular communication with elected officials, and telling local stories to influence federal decisions.

Carbajal closed with a call to action: “Please, continue sharing your stories and your data. That’s how we keep fighting for our region.”

My Takeaway: Local Voices Are More Critical Than Ever

What struck me throughout the morning was the shared concern—across party lines—about the current chaos, instability, economic disruption, and a federal approach that often ignores local realities.

As a local real estate professional working with families, and as a member of the SBAOR Government Affairs and the Chamber Public Policy committees, I see firsthand the ripple effects:

Businesses tightening budgets

Families struggling with affordability

Workforce shortages in high tech, service, hospitality, and construction sectors

Anxiety over immigration enforcement and its impact on neighborhoods and employers

The gathering served as a rare opportunity for direct, local dialogue with federal representatives and emphasized the importance of staying engaged, especially as Congress debates key budgetary decisions. I was honored to attend and share this recap and love to help advocate for our local community.

Call to Action and Next Steps – Want to get involved?

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber is encouraging members to share their business story or concerns in writing—your letter could help shape future advocacy efforts. Email your comments to the Chamber as well as your local elected officials, like Congressman Carbajal, and the White House.

Kathleen Rogers is a Santa Barbara-based real estate professional with eXp Luxury, the daughter of a retired California firefighter, and a member of the SBAOR Government Affairs Committee, South Coast Chamber Public Policy Committee, SB Sunrise Rotary and Trinity Epispocal Church on State Street.

###

