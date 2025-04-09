Highway 154 Baseline/Edison Roundabout Now Operational in Both Directions

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – The Highway 154 roundabout project at the intersection of Baseline Avenue/Edison Street near Los Olivos has reached another milestone with the roundabout now open to travelers in both directions.

The west side of the intersection of Baseline/Edison will remain closed until all connector work has been completed. This project is intended to enhance safety at this location.

Businesses remain open and accessible along Baseline Avenue/Edison Street during construction. Message and directional signs are in place to alert the traveling public of work-related detours.

This project also includes the installation of curb ramps, rumble strips and a lighting system.

The contractor for this $8.7 million project is Granite Construction Company of Santa Maria, CA. This roundabout project is expected to be complete in Spring 2025.

Photo of nearly completed Baseline/Edison Roundabout on Highway 154. | Credit: Courtesy

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: @Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/