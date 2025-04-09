San Marcos Boys’ Volleyball Completes Season Sweep of Rival Dos Pueblos

The race for the Channel league title gained clarity on Tuesday night as San Marcos defeated rivals Dos Pueblos 25-18, 25-22, 20-25, 25-19.

With the victory the Royals completed a season sweep of the Chargers and gained a leg up in what has been a three-way race for first place with Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara. The emergence of Koji Hefner at middle blocker has given San Marcos an extra gear.

“We’ve had some great success as everyone knows with Koji. I think we’ve lost one match with him in the lineup,” said San Marcos coach Dave Goss. “He gives our team a lot of confidence. We’re so glad to have him. He’s such a great contributor with his energy, with his positivity and with his support of his teammates.”

Hefner’s presence gave the Royals a diversified attack as he finished with 17 kills. Outside hitters Matteo Burdick and Calvin Frisell racked up 18 and 14 kills respectively as San Marcos was clicking on all cylinders.

San Marcos is now 7-1 in Channel League play and Dos Pueblos drops to 6-2. San Marcos will host Oxnard on Thursday and Dos Pueblos will play at league co-leader Santa Barbara.