Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club Welcomes Back “Polo in Paradise” on May 4

(April 8, 2025) Santa Barbara, CA — The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club is thrilled to announce the opening day of the 2025 Polo Season on Sunday, May 4, marking the beginning of another exhilarating season of world-class polo. With top-tier teams and elite players from around the globe set to compete, this year promises unforgettable moments both on and off the field. Tickets are available now and can be purchased online here.

“The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club continues to be a premier destination for polo players and fans alike,” said David Sigman, General Manager of the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. “Our stunning location, stellar facilities, and competitive atmosphere make this a truly unique polo experience. Each year, we welcome both returning and new players to take part in one of the most exciting seasons in our club’s history, and we can’t wait to share this experience with our spectators.”

The 2025 Season schedule can be found online here. The season kicks off with the 12 Goal Series (May and June), followed by the prestigious High Goal Series (July and August), and concludes with the 8 Goal Series (September and October). Spectators can enjoy polo all weekend long, starting with the Friday Happy Hour match at 4:00 p.m., and culminating with the highly anticipated Sunday Polo at 3:00 p.m (and 4:00 p.m. for July and August). The Club also offers polo lessons and clinics at its Polo Academy and will host a variety of social events throughout the season.

“We strive to create an unparalleled polo experience for our guests, whether they are seasoned enthusiasts or first-time visitors,” continued Sigman. “From the thrill of the matches to the vibrant social scene, the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club is a place where tradition meets excitement. We look forward to welcoming everyone back for another incredible season.”

SUNDAY POLO

Join us every Sunday from May through October for an unforgettable day at the polo fields! The 2025 Polo Season kicks off on Sunday, May 4, with the Pope Challenge Cup. Gates open at 11:00 a.m., allowing guests to enjoy pre-match festivities and lunch at the Polo Grill. At 2:30 p.m., fans gather for the Pony Parade, the National Anthem, and team introductions, all leading up to the 3:00 p.m. ball throw-in. Sunday Polo is open to the public, with General Admission tickets starting at $35 and a variety of premium seating options available.

For those looking to elevate their Sunday Polo experience, luxury cabanas and fieldside tents are available for reservation, offering a premium way to enjoy the match with friends, family, or colleagues.

Tickets are available online here. For groups of 10 or more, the Club offers customized VIP accommodations to ensure a truly special day at the polo fields. Please contact tickets@sbpolo.com.

FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR

Kick off your weekend at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club! Every Friday at 4:00 p.m., guests are invited to enjoy complimentary admission to the Friday afternoon match, featuring Happy Hour drink specials and a relaxed, social atmosphere.

POLO GRILL

The Polo Grill offers a front-row seat to all the action with a menu featuring California cuisine, a curated selection of local wines, craft beers, and signature cocktails. Open Fridays at 2:00 p.m. for Happy Hour Match, and Sundays at 11:00 a.m. for the main match. For more information, call (805) 617-0808.

POLO BOUTIQUE

The Polo Boutique will reopen on Friday, May 4, offering a curated selection of stylish apparel and accessories. Open on Fridays at 4:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m., the boutique is the perfect place to find chic, sporty fashion, logowear merchandise, and of course plenty of hats perfect for Sunday Polo.

The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club’s 2025 season sponsors include atōst, Palm Tree, Farmers & Merchants Bank, Folded Hills, Grey Goose, Lalo, Montecito Luxury Group, Norman’s Nursery, US Polo Association, and Whittier Trust. For more information about 2025 corporate partnership opportunities, please click here. View the full season schedule by clicking here.

About The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club

The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club is the premier destination for polo on the West Coast. Located on the beautiful American Riviera, the Club offers three high goal fields, a Polo School, boarding facilities, polo lessons and country club amenities including 8 tennis courts and a fitness facility, all alongside the Pacific Ocean. The 2025 season opens May 4 and runs through October 12. For more information about the Club and to purchase tickets please visit sbpolo.com.