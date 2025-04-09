Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, April 9, 2025 – The City of Goleta is excited to announce that the new Senior Lounge has officially opened its doors to members of the Senior Program at the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Ave). This dedicated space offers members of the program a comfortable and inviting environment to socialize, relax and engage in activities.

The new lounge has been upgraded to incorporate a dedicated space for reading, games, and activities while also offering a space for relaxation in between program classes. “We are thrilled to open the doors to the Senior Lounge,” said Leonel Mendoza-Diaz, Recreation Supervisor at the City. “The goal is to provide a safe space for members where they can meet new people, engage in different levels of activity, and have access to different resource materials related to senior services.”

The Senior Lounge is open during the current program hours, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday – Thursday and 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Friday. This is the perfect opportunity for community member 55+ to join the program and take advantage of the different offerings available! Learn more about the Senior Program, including activities and classes, on the City website at www.cityofgoleta.org/SeniorProgram.

The City is also hosting its 3rd Annual Senior Expo on Wednesday, May 21, from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Goleta Community Center. This is a FREE community event designed to empower seniors, their families and service professionals with valuable resources and information.

The Senior Expo will feature a wide variety of organizations and businesses providing informational tables with resources that specialize in senior services. Attendees will have the opportunity to:

Connect with local organizations: Speak directly with representatives from various organizations offering essential services for seniors.

Discover valuable resources: Explore a wealth of information on topics such home care, recreation programs, transportation services, food programs and more!

Attend informative presentations: Stop by one of the Community Center’s classrooms to listen to short presentations led by experts and professionals in this field.

Opportunities for networking: Connect with other seniors in the community and their families, build new friendships, relationships and community.

For more information about the Senior Program or Senior Expo, please contact Dori Crolius, Senior Program Technician, at seniorprogram@cityofgoleta.org.