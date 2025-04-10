Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara is releasing preliminary figures from the unsanctioned Deltopia spring break street party in Isla Vista, which took place from Friday, April 4, 2025, to Sunday, April 6, 2025.

Emergency Medical Services Agency reported 135 Emergency Medical Services (EMS) contacts, a 27% increase from 2024’s 106 contacts. This year, 12 patients were transported directly to hospitals, and 57 patients were treated in the EMS Medical tent, with 13 requiring a transfer to the hospital. Most cases involved alcohol intoxication, minor injuries, or anxiety. Pre-staged paramedic foot teams and a field treatment site helped reduce pressure on local hospitals and ensured timely on-scene care.

Law enforcement issued 485 citations and made 84 arrests, compared to 256 citations and 32 arrests in 2024, and 151 citations and 23 arrests in 2023. Additionally, five underage DUI arrests were also made during the weekend at nearby checkpoints and by saturation patrol. Despite the large crowds, there were no fatalities, cliff falls, or injuries to officers.

“The safety of our community is the county’s highest priority. Preparing for and responding to Deltopia is a huge lift for hundreds of dedicated county staff each year, in partnership with students, campus and community leaders,” said Chair of the Board of Supervisors Laura Capps. “I’m thankful to our first responders and medical teams for their efforts in preventing serious injuries, fatalities and unforeseen crises. While sunny skies and larger crowds did lead to more citations, enforcement helped keep the event under control and our community safe.”

Lieutenant Joe Schmidt, manager of the Isla Vista Foot Patrol Station, said, “This year’s Deltopia operation showcased the strength of teamwork and efficiency. Our team, made up of nearly 300 deputies and officers from eight law enforcement agencies, worked tirelessly to maintain public safety and respond quickly to medical emergencies. With the larger-than-usual crowds, our officers did an excellent job keeping up and ensuring the safety of the community.”

In anticipation of the large number of attendees, joint planning among Santa Barbara County Fire, American Medical Response, Alcoholic Beverage Control, University of California Police, California Highway Patrol, Santa Maria Police, Lompoc Police, Ventura County Sheriff, Santa Barbara Police, San Luis Obispo Police, and Santa Barbara County Emergency Medical Services allowed for coordinated response and pre-staged resources.

The Santa Barbara County EMS Agency designated the event as a pre-planned mass casualty event, allowing for advance staging of medical resources to preserve system function and prevent surges at local hospitals.

As in previous years, the EMS Agency—alongside volunteers from the County Health Department’s Medical Reserve Corps (MRC)—staffed a Field Treatment Site, or medical tent, to reduce hospital impact. The County Fire Department deployed multiple paramedic foot teams, while AMR staffed five additional ambulances and County Fire added two more, all of which rendezvoused with foot teams at pre-designated locations to facilitate patient transport.

New this year was the deployment of mutual aid medical resources from neighboring counties. Interim EMS Director Vince Pierucci stated, “This year we relied on mutual aid provided by both the Ventura County and San Luis Obispo County EMS Agencies, which sent additional personnel including ambulances and MRC staff. The support of our tri-county partners was invaluable in protecting those attending Deltopia and maintaining the stability of our local EMS system.”

In addition, beaches in Isla Vista were reopened on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 8 a.m., following a weekend closure aimed at preventing a recurrence of the destructive and dangerous conditions seen during the 2009 Floatopia.