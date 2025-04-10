United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County Empowers Local Teens with College & Career Bound Program and Teen Late Night

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara County, CA – United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County (UBGC) is proud to highlight the impact of its College & Career Bound and Teen Late Night programs—two key initiatives aimed at supporting local teens on their journey toward academic and personal success. These programs are more accessible than ever thanks to free memberships now available for all youth in 6th grade and up.

Focused on long-term impact, the College & Career Bound program provides students with personalized academic advising, financial aid guidance, college application assistance, and career exploration opportunities. The goal: help every teen graduate on time with a clear, confident plan for their future—whether that path leads to college, the military, trade school or entering the workforce.

“I am grateful to be a part of the College & Career Bound Program,” shared Dylan Mendoza, a member of the Goleta Club. “I really enjoyed going on the tour of the UCSB campus and attending the UCSB women’s basketball game that night as well. I am a baseball player and that trip inspired me to attend college and play baseball in college.”

Dylan is just one of many students empowered through the program. “Dylan is a great kid who currently has a 3.8 GPA and is always positive, respectful, and reliable,” said Manny Murillo, College & Career Bound Program Coordinator. “He has a bright future ahead of him, and his work ethic is influencing his friends to improve in the classroom and in their sport. I couldn’t be more proud of Dylan!”

In addition to academic and career support, teens benefit from UBGC’s Teen Late Night program—a safe and engaging after-hours space where youth can socialize, receive tutoring, and participate in enrichment activities that build confidence and life skills.

These dynamic offerings are making a measurable difference: teen membership at UBGC grew by 23% from 2023 to 2024, jumping from 485 to 597 members. Free teen memberships has helped remove financial barriers and helped expand access to life-changing programs.

UBGC invites families, educators, and community leaders to refer teens who could benefit from these programs. To learn more about College & Career Bound, Teen Late Night, or how to enroll, please visit unitedbg.org or contact your local club. Together, we’re building the foundation for a stronger, more empowered generation.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Club’s programming promotes academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

About the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County

The United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County serves over 3,600 youth in our communities. The Club’s mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. For more information about the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County, visit www.unitedbg.org.