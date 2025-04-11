Attorney General Bonta Sues Trump Administration for Blocking California’s Access to Over $200 Million in Previously Awarded Education Funding

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today filed a lawsuit challenging the U.S. Department of Education’s (ED) abrupt and unlawful rescission of prior agency actions that preserved states’ access to hundreds of millions of dollars in funding currently being used by school districts to support the academic recovery of students following the COVID-19 pandemic. Attorney General Bonta joined 15 other attorneys general in filing the lawsuit, arguing that ED’s decision to rescind access to this funding is arbitrary and capricious in violation of the Administrative Procedures Act, exceeds ED’s statutory and regulatory authority under the law, and will cause immediate and devastating harm to school districts in California and across the nation. In California alone, over $200 million in previously awarded and obligated funding is at stake – funding that school districts are already putting to use for programs such as afterschool and summer learning initiatives, the purchase of educational technology, and the provision of mental health services and support.

“The Trump Administration’s blatant disregard for the education of our children is on full display with this latest round of funding cuts,” said Attorney General Bonta. “With each step President Trump takes to dismantle the Education Department, he is throwing our schools into turmoil and jeopardizing the academic success of a generation of American children. As a father, I can’t stand by and let this happen. I’m taking the President to court for the 13th time to help ensure our kids get the educational opportunities they deserve.”

On March 28, 2025, Education Secretary Linda McMahon notified state departments of education that ED had unilaterally rescinded its previous actions preserving states’ access to awarded and obligated education funding that is currently supporting ongoing programs and services in local school districts across the country. These programs and services address, among other things, the impact of lost instructional time; students’ academic, social, and emotional needs; and the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus on economically disadvantaged students, including homeless children and children in foster care.

In the lawsuit, Attorney General Bonta and the multistate coalition assert that the Department’s actions are arbitrary and capricious and contrary to law in violation of the Administrative Procedures Act. The coalition seeks a court order vacating the termination and reinstating ED’s prior approvals allowing states to access this funding through March 2026.

Joining Attorney General Bonta in filing this lawsuit are the attorneys general of Arizona, Delaware, Hawai’i, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, and the District of Columbia, along with the Governor of Pennsylvania.

A copy of the lawsuit is available here.