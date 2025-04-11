Early Childhood Workforce Professional Development Opportunities

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.
Business Training for Childcare Professionals
Hosted by United Way of Santa Barbara County and UC Santa Barbara Extension
Gain the skills to run a sustainable, high-quality childcare business. Topics covered include:
Business Planning
Financial Management
Marketing & Client Relations
Workplace Optimization
Sustainability & Growth
Available in two tracks:
In-person on Saturdays on May 24, 31, and June 7, 9 from 9 AM – 3 PM at UCSB
Online on Wednesdays: May 14 – June 18 from 6 PM – 8:30 PM
Questions? Contact: 805-893-4200
Click Here for More Info About the Business Training & to Apply
Emergency Preparedness Childcare Provider Training
Hosted by United Way of Santa Barbara County, Listos, & Fire Services Training Institute
Join United Way for a comprehensive emergency preparedness training designed specifically for childcare providers. This specialized session will equip you with the essential skills, knowledge, and confidence to respond effectively in emergencies, ensuring the safety and well-being of the children in your care. Don’t miss this opportunity to be prepared, proactive, and ready to act when it matters most!
The free course is open to licensed childcare providers (Family Care or Center-Based) in Santa Barbara County.
Available in South and North County:South County (Santa Barbara): Saturday, April 16, 2025 from 8 AM – 12 PM at United Way
North County (Santa Maria): Saturday, June 14, 2025 from 8 AM – 12 PM at the Souza Center
Questions? Contact: lnelley@unitedwaysb.org or 805-965-8594
Click Here for More Info About the Emergency Preparedness Training & to Register
DMH + UCLA Early Childhood Fellowship
Hosted by UCLA Division of Population Behavioral Health
The DMH + UCLA Early Childhood Fellowship is now accepting applications for 2025 – 2026. The Fellowship is designed to support the growth and wellbeing of professionals and paraprofessionals working with young children and families. For ten months, Fellows come together in a multidisciplinary community to learn and apply trauma-informed practices that promote resilience in young children and their families. Fellows learn from national and local experts and collaborate with colleagues to create and implement innovative approaches to address the challenges faced by families with young children in their communities.
The Fellowship is open to individuals who work in or outside of Los Angeles County, including Santa Barbara County. All disciplines are invited to apply.
Applications will be accepted until April 22, 2025.
Questions? Contact: ECFinfo@wellbeing4LA.org