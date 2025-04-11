Early Childhood Workforce Professional Development Opportunities

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Business Training for Childcare Professionals

Hosted by United Way of Santa Barbara County and UC Santa Barbara Extension

Gain the skills to run a sustainable, high-quality childcare business. Topics covered include:

Business Planning

Financial Management

Marketing & Client Relations

Workplace Optimization

Sustainability & Growth

Available in two tracks:

In-person on Saturdays on May 24, 31, and June 7, 9 from 9 AM – 3 PM at UCSB

Online on Wednesdays: May 14 – June 18 from 6 PM – 8:30 PM

Questions? Contact: 805-893-4200

Click Here for More Info About the Business Training & to Apply

Emergency Preparedness Childcare Provider Training

Hosted by United Way of Santa Barbara County, Listos, & Fire Services Training Institute

Join United Way for a comprehensive emergency preparedness training designed specifically for childcare providers. This specialized session will equip you with the essential skills, knowledge, and confidence to respond effectively in emergencies, ensuring the safety and well-being of the children in your care. Don’t miss this opportunity to be prepared, proactive, and ready to act when it matters most!

The free course is open to licensed childcare providers (Family Care or Center-Based) in Santa Barbara County.

Available in South and North County:South County (Santa Barbara): Saturday, April 16, 2025 from 8 AM – 12 PM at United Way

North County (Santa Maria): Saturday, June 14, 2025 from 8 AM – 12 PM at the Souza Center

Questions? Contact: lnelley@unitedwaysb.org or 805-965-8594

Click Here for More Info About the Emergency Preparedness Training & to Register

DMH + UCLA Early Childhood Fellowship

Hosted by UCLA Division of Population Behavioral Health

The DMH + UCLA Early Childhood Fellowship is now accepting applications for 2025 – 2026. The Fellowship is designed to support the growth and wellbeing of professionals and paraprofessionals working with young children and families. For ten months, Fellows come together in a multidisciplinary community to learn and apply trauma-informed practices that promote resilience in young children and their families. Fellows learn from national and local experts and collaborate with colleagues to create and implement innovative approaches to address the challenges faced by families with young children in their communities.

The Fellowship is open to individuals who work in or outside of Los Angeles County, including Santa Barbara County. All disciplines are invited to apply.

Applications will be accepted until April 22, 2025.

Questions? Contact: ECFinfo@wellbeing4LA.org

Click Here for More Info About the Fellowship & to Apply