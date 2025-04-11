Help Shape Future of Ellwood Mesa Butterfly Grove Docent Program

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, April 10, 2025 – The City of Goleta, in partnership with Ellwood Friends, invites you to share your ideas and help shape the future of the docent program at Ellwood Mesa Butterfly Grove. You are invited to a community input session on Wednesday, April 30, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue). The event is free and open to the public. Spanish interpretation will be available.



“We look forward to engaging with the community to help revitalize the docent program, reflecting the values of those who visit and care for the grove,” said Leonel Mendoza-Diaz, Recreation Supervisor at the City of Goleta. “This session will help us ensure that the program continues to thrive and evolve in a way that benefits the butterfly habitat and the community.”

What to Expect:



The evening will begin with an update from George Thomson, City of Goleta Park and Open Space Manager, who will provide information on ongoing projects, including monarch butterfly habitat restoration, wildfire prevention efforts, and improvements aimed at enhancing public access to Ellwood Mesa.

The session will be facilitated by LegacyWorks, the City’s consultant, ensuring a collaborative and engaging experience for attendees.

This is an exciting opportunity for residents to provide input on how the butterfly docent program can evolve, ensuring it meets the community’s interests.

RSVP here: https://tinyurl.com/2xw9554m.

Ellwood Friends is a community-based organization committed to the preservation and stewardship of Ellwood Mesa.

For more information, contact Melissa Cure in the City’s Neighborhood Services Department at mcure@cityofgoleta.org or (805) 961-7554.