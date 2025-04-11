Lompoc Utility Conservation Division Calling for Participation in Residential Water Use Survey

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOMPOC, CA, April 10 – Together with the California Department of Water Resources (DWR), the Lompoc Utility Conservation division is calling for residents to complete a residential home water survey. This survey considers residential customers in all housing types and covers water fixtures, appliances and landscapes.

Please complete this survey for your primary residence by July 31. By doing so, you can play a vital role in helping shape a sustainable water future. The survey usually takes less than 5 minutes to complete. The survey can be accessed at the link below, or by scanning the QR code.

By completing this survey, you will be eligible to enter a raffle to win an iPad!

SURVEY LINK: https://survey.survicate.com/a9857db6331c9362/?_svbep=P3A9aW50ZXJjb20

OR SCAN THE QR CODE AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS MESSAGE

Understanding how people use water at home is crucial to planning a safe and sustainable water future that balances human needs with environmental preservation. On behalf of the Conservation Division, the California Department of Water Resources, the research team and California water customers, thank you for taking the time to complete this important survey.

Members of the community may contact the Conservation Division at 805-875-8252 with any questions.

City of Lompoc

