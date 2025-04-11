Meet and Greet with Councilmember Jennifer Smith at Coffee & Community Event

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, April 10, 2025 – Get to know our newest Councilmember, Jennifer Smith (District 3), at the next Coffee and Community / Café y Comunidad event on May 3, 2025, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Home Plate Grill located at 7398 Calle Real, Suite C. Come enjoy a hot cup of coffee and mingle with the Mayor, Councilmember Smith, several City staff members and west Goleta neighbors. It’s also a great opportunity to support a local restaurant at the same time. Spanish interpretation will be available.

Mayor Paula Perotte said, “Jennifer Smith is a great new addition to our City Council and I am really excited for people to get to know her better and to provide a casual setting where people feel comfortable asking questions and talking about topics of importance to District 3 in particular.”

Councilmember Smith said, “I am thrilled to invite my fellow neighbors to my first Coffee & Community gathering. Stop by to enjoy some coffee, get the latest updates, and share ideas. I am looking forward to seeing everyone there.”

Home Plate Grill opened its doors in 2016 and serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week. The family-friendly restaurant is locally owned and has both indoor and outdoor seating areas.

We hope to see you and your family and friends there on May 3!

The City holds a Coffee & Community event in each of its four Districts throughout the year. To find out what district you are in, plug in your address into our interactive Know Your District Map: https://tinyurl.com/GoletaInteractiveMap.