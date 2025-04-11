Pick Up Free Seedlings AT SEEAG’s 3rd Annual Plantopia During Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. (April 10, 2025)—Stop by the Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) booth at the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival and take home free seedlings courtesy of Plantel Nurseries. This is SEEAG’s 3rd Annual Plantopia Earth Day event designed to raise awareness and support SEEAG’s agricultural education programs. The Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival is on Saturday and Sunday, April 26 and 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Alameda Park (1400 Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara).

While supplies last, those who come by the SEEAG booth can select a combination of 12 small vegetable plants to fill two six-pack containers.

“We are excited to share Plantel Nurseries high-quality fruit and vegetable seedlings with thousands of people at the Earth Day Festival–all for free,” says Caitlin Paulus-Case, SEEAG Executive Director. “It is our goal to help plant 10,000 nutrient-dense seedlings this year, a small offering that will pay off 10-fold.”

For more information about SEEAG’s free programs and upcoming events, go to www.seeag.org.