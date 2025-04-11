Santa Barbara Treble Clef Chorus to Lend Voices to Music Scholarship Concert

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA April, 2025 Members of the Santa Barbara Treble Clef Chorus will be joining voices from across the state for the California Women’s Chorus Annual Convention and Concert, to be held April 25-27, 2025. The convention will culminate in a benefit concert “WOMEN IN SONG” on Sunday, April 27th at 2:00 p.m. at the Hotel Burbank in Burbank, California. The concert will showcase the members of CWC choruses as well as performances by this year’s winners of the CWC vocal music scholarships.

The California Women’s Chorus, Inc. is a non-profit organization devoted to the encouragement of choral singing among women throughout the state of California. Under its corporate charter, the philanthropic purpose of this organization, currently celebrating its 55th anniversary, is to raise funds for vocal scholarships which are presented at the annual CWC Convention Concert. To date, more than $250,000 in awards have been presented to outstanding vocal students.

The Santa Barbara Treble Clef Chorus originated as the PTA Mothersingers in 1957 and has entertained the Santa Barbara community for over 60 years. Currently the 30-plus members, under the musical direction of Dr. Katherine (Katie) Saxon, perform at retirement centers, clubs and numerous local organizations in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria. In addition to attending the annual CWC Convention Concert, the Santa Barbara Treble Clef Chorus perform their own full-length concerts in the spring and at Christmas.

For more information on California Women’s Chorus, visit cwchorus.com or contact Meredith Glaser at meredithchorus@gmail.com

For more information on the Santa Barbara Treble Clef Chorus contact Suzanne Wertz at suziix@cox.net