The Marjorie Luke Theater Green Film Series Returns with a Powerful Message of Conservation

Just in time for Earth Day celebrations, The Marjorie Luke Theatre is returning with its 2025 Green Film series. They are kicking off with their first film, Broke: The Santa Barbara Oil Pipeline Spill of 2015, on Sunday, April 13, at 4 p.m. This screening will include a discussion panel as well as an interactive audience Q&A with its local filmmaker, Gail Osherenko.

The Green Film series presents thought-provoking films that focus on environmental issues, featuring knowledgeable guest speakers to promote an open conversation. This unique series will feature California’s landscape and our own Central Coast to foster community awareness of potential preventative and recovery measures to better our shared environment and future.

The series opener, Broke, discusses the environmental harm of the Line 901 oil pipeline rupture, which is the event where 140,000 gallons of crude oil spilled onto the Gaviota Coast in 2015. This manmade disaster had devastating effects on the marine life, local community, and biodiversity of this ecosystem. The film uses investigative interviews and narration to communicate what led to the event, what happened after, and preventative measures communities are taking in hopes that fewer events like these will occur in the future.

During the Q&A portion of the event, audience members will not only have the opportunity to engage in a panel discussion with the filmmaker, Osherenko, but also the Chief Counsel at the Environmental Defense Center, Linda Krop, and a field representative from State Assemblyman Gregg Hart’s office. Notably, there will be a video representation from Congressman Salud Carbajal’s office, and local favorite and veteran journalist John Palminteri will moderate the event. Environmental policy and action will be brought to the forefront.

You can buy tickets for $15 at luketheatre.org.