A historical Fiesta event is being canceled. A 100-year tradition is ending! The rodeo, a Viva la Fiesta celebration, is being axed. The reasons are unclear.

What is clear is the magnificent Spanish and Mexican ranching tradition that goes back to the 16th century. The rodeo evolved from the Mexican Charreada that was led by the Mexican Vaquero. (The American Cowboy also has its great history).

A history, rich in tradition, is disappearing from the Santa Barbara community that supports the Mexican heritage. I am hoping that history repeats itself and that the famous rodeo trots back to town next year.