CALM Expands Early Childhood Mental Health Support with Growing Together Program

Santa Barbara County, CA. April 2025 – CALM is proud to announce the expansion and enhancement of its Growing Together program in partnership with early childhood education programs across Santa Barbara County. This expansion, supported by a significant grant from the California Department of Healthcare Services, will enable CALM to reach more children in early learning centers than ever before, strengthening their social-emotional well-being at a critical developmental stage.

For years, CALM has offered Infant and Early Childhood Mental Health Consultation to early childhood educators, caregivers, and program staff, providing trauma-informed training, coaching, and support to help young children thrive socially and emotionally. Through the Growing Together program, CALM strengthens the skills of adults, empowering them to create nurturing environments that protect against stress and trauma.

With this expansion, CALM introduces child-focused consultation, a service designed to equip early childhood educators with the tools and resources needed to provide individualized support for children experiencing emotional and behavioral challenges. This new service will complement the program’s existing focus on classroom and program-wide support.

“Our Growing Together program recognizes that early childhood is a critical time for emotional development and a key opportunity to set children on a path toward lifelong well-being,” said Ashleigh Erving, Director of Clinical Operations. “This April as we observe Child Abuse Prevention Month, we are reminded that supporting caregivers is essential to protecting children. By equipping the adults in a child’s life with the tools to foster healthy relationships, manage stress, and respond to challenges with care, we are building resilience across our community.”

A current partner in CALM’s Growing Together program shared, “The services helped me to lead with more knowledge, resources, and support, which ultimately enhanced my effectiveness as an administrator. It also positioned me to create a nurturing, well-rounded environment where children, staff, and families thrive.” By expanding the Growing Together program, CALM is building healthier futures for young children and ensuring that every family has access to the mental health support they need to thrive.

CALM is currently hiring a Mental Health Consultation Program Manager and two Mental Health Consultants for the Growing Together program. To view current openings, visit calm4kids.org/careers.

About CALM

CALM is a community-based mental health agency with a mission to prevent childhood trauma, heal children and families, and build resilient communities throughout Santa Barbara County. CALM’s pioneering, evidence-based services represent a continuum of care that interrupts intergenerational cycles of trauma. Each year, 2,300 clients receive individual and group therapy through CALM’s clinics in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Lompoc, and thousands more receive community-based education and mental health supports. With a 55-year history in Santa Barbara County, a staff that is uniquely qualified to meet the needs of families in the region, and meaningful partnerships with complementary organizations, CALM is a leader in developing a variety of culturally responsive, trauma-informed programs. To learn more, visit calm4kids.org.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, please call 805-965-2376, or visit http://calm4kids.org.