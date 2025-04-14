SANTA BARBARA REVELS CELEBRATES MAY DAY! – May 3rd, 11am – Paseo Nuevo Shopping Center

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara Revels invites the entire community to enjoy its 17th annual May Day Celebration beginning at 11am on Saturday, May 3rd, at Paseo Nuevo Shopping Center across from the cinema. Last year, many enthusiastic participants joined us for the festivities and thoroughly enjoyed this popular event. This seasonal tradition to welcome in the Spring-time is FREE for everyone, and all ages are encouraged to attend.

For our May Day celebration this year, Dauri Kennedy, Revels Song Leader, will teach special Spring songs and get everyone to sing along with familiar favorites of the season. Revels Dance Leader, Helen Pasley, will teach traditional dance dating from 1670. All of this takes place starting at 11am at Paseo Nuevo Shopping Center at the open area close to State Street, near Paseo Nuevo Cinemas.

Everyone coming to the May Day festivities can join in singing the seasonal songs and learning the traditional English Country dance, or just relaxing and delighting in the activities. There are flowers provided to make nosegays and posies. The day culminates in the traditional may pole ritual: two circles of participants walk in opposite directions around the may pole, holding colorful ribbon streamers and weaving intricate patterns as they move to the inside and then to the outside of each other. The result is magical! Then, of course, what has been woven must be unwoven, and put away for next year. Come celebrate the season and the Spring in this entertaining family event!

Santa Barbara Revels’ goal is “Bringing Tradition to Life” by involving our diverse community in interactive celebrations of seasonal change. Beginning in 2008 in Santa Barbara, Revels brings a unique mix of seasonal music, dance, story-telling, and ritual to every activity. Founder and Artistic Director, Susan Keller, urges everyone to “Join us and be joyous!” For more information about May Day and future programs, please visit www.santabarbararevels.org.