Summer Kid’s Clay Camp at Maker House: Registration is OPEN!

Goleta, CA – Maker House / Clay Studio, is pleased to announce the dates for Kid’s Clay Camp for youth entering grades 1 – 5. Let your child’s creativity shine by hand-building ceramics! In the outdoor studio, students will explore clay through exciting projects including pinch pots, character modeling, and mystical creatures.

Click here to register for camp.

You can also sign up in person at 1351 Holiday Hill Road in Goleta.

There will be six, one-week sessions starting July 7, and ending the week of August 11, 2025. Each session meets Monday – Friday from 9:30 am to 1 p.m. Cost is $350 per session. You can learn more about the programs here.

Week 1: July 7 – 11

Week 2: July 14 – 18

Week 3: July 21 – 25

Week 4: July 28 – Aug 1

Week 5: Aug 4 – 8

Week 6: Aug 11 – 15

During Spring Break, Clay Camp at Maker House was a hit. As one first grader put it, “This is the best camp I’ve ever been to. Everyone, raise your hand if you love Clay Camp!”

With guided instruction and plenty of room for imagination, kids will learn hand-building techniques, design their own projects, decorate their creations, and bring home treasured works of art. Class size is limited to ten, ensuring each child receives individual attention. Materials, clay, tools, and kiln firing are included. Campers provide their own lunch and snacks.

Students will spend the first half of each day building a project and the other half glazing their wares, with a short break in between. At the end of the week, Maker House will fire and glaze the work, which will be ready for pickup up a week or two after the camp.

For more information on the programs and scholarship opportunities, contact program manager, Jacob Adivi, at jacob@makerhouse.org

About Maker House / Clay Studio

Clay Studio, dba Maker House, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit ceramic arts studio on ten acres in the Goleta foothills. It is a haven for the Santa Barbara arts community and an international destination for all who are passionate about exploring the ceramic arts. The building is a contemporary 22,000 square-foot studio with high and low-fire kilns, potters’ wheels, hand-building equipment, an array of custom glaze stations, a library and garden space. The studio hosts a variety of classes and workshops, community events, private lessons, group and corporate team building events, artist talks and demonstrations.