Voter Rights Targeted

Attempts are underway to make voting in this country harder for everyone. A dangerous, misguided bill is threatening our basic democratic right to vote. That’s where the work of the League of Women Voters comes in, with 700-plus chapters across the U.S including Santa Barbara.

We’re fighting back in response to passage of the so-called SAVE Act legislation (Safeguard American Voter Eligibility) by the House of Representatives, urging our senators to reject H.R. 22/S. 128 and vote no!

This bill creates new barriers to voter registration, requiring all voters to present proof of citizenship (birth certificate or passport) in person to election officials every time they register or update their registration. This unnecessary legislationignores the currentcitizenship affirmation on voter registration forms, and the rarity of non-citizen voters. California’s online and mail-in voter registration would be eliminated. Digital and photocopied proof of citizenship would not be allowed, forcingAmericans everywhere to travel or brave long lines.

Tens of millions of American citizens would be prevented from voting. Some 21 million Americans don’t have ready access to proof of citizenship. Up to 69 million women have birth certificates that don’t match their current name. Rural voters, voters of color, and historically marginalized individuals will be disproportionally impacted.

Protect voter rights and our cornerstone democratic values!Learn about the SAVE Act and League efforts to fight voter suppression. Email the Santa Barbara League at VoterService@lwvsantabarbara.org.