I am outraged, I am incensed, I am embarrassed to be an American.

I can’t believe that a President of the United States of America would disregard a judgment of the Supreme Court (to “facilitate“ the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia) and would allow an innocent person to be locked up in a foreign jail, without due process of law, where he could be in grave danger.

I can’t believe that a person who prides himself in the “art of the deal,“ and who has the power of the American presidency behind him, could not have persuaded the Salvadoran president to send Abrego Garcia home. He could’ve been the hero, the savior, and brought Abrego Garcia back home. Instead, he leaves him to rot.

I can’t believe that the Republicans in Congress would allow such a flagrant violation of what their heroes, the original American patriots, fought and died for. One of the grievances our Founders listed in the Declaration of Independence was “transporting us beyond Seas to be tried for pretended offences.”

I can’t believe that we now have a president who is engaged in human trafficking. To be able to take innocent persons and send them overseas, without regard for their well-being, is tantamount to slavery. Oh yeah, we fought another great war, didn’t we? To put an end to slavery.

Republicans in Congress, please read the Declaration of Independence!

Republicans in Congress, wake up! You can stop this madness!