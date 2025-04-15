Annual Chumash Earth Day Returns to Santa Ynez Reservation on May 3

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA YNEZ, CA – April 15, 2025 – The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ Environmental Department will host its annual free Chumash Earth Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 3, at Kitiyepumu’ Park, located on the Santa Ynez Reservation at 100 Via Juana Road in Santa Ynez.

This zero-waste event will feature family-fun activities for all ages, including educational booths, face painting, arts and crafts, a raffle, local food trucks and a special appearance from Smokey Bear. The event is open to the public, and free parking will be available at the Tribal Hall, with shuttle service to Kitiyepumu’ Park.

Over 20 local businesses and organizations will be in attendance, including the Southern Steelhead Coalition, U.S. Forest Service, Los Padres Forest Watch, Nature Track, Community Environmental Council, Nature Conservancy and Friends of California Condors Wild and Free. Representatives from the tribe’s Culture Department, Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic and Santa Ynez Chumash Museum and Cultural Center will also be in attendance.

Registration will take place at the event, with the first 200 people receiving a “swag bag,” which will include a t-shirt, reusable cup, custom-designed stickers and a seed packet. You’re also encouraged to bring your gently used clothing items for a clothing swap.

“We’re looking forward to coming together with the community for our 17th annual Chumash Earth Day gathering,” said Julie Colbert, Environmental Director for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “This year, our theme is ‘Roots of Our Past, Seeds of Tomorrow,’ which recognizes and honors the interconnection between generations in caring for the land, from the traditions and knowledge passed down to us, to the teachings and guidance that is carried forward and entrusted with us and the future generations to come. With continued support from our partners, local organizations and tribal departments, we are grateful to be able to bring the community together for a day that is fun, engaging and inspiring.”

For more information about Chumash Earth Day, please contact Jocelyn Caudillo at jcaudillo@chumash.gov.

The Environmental Department was established by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ Tribal Government in 1998. Its mission is to prepare tribal lands for environmental adaptation, protect and regenerate natural resources, and cultivate the connection between culture, spirit and community through collaboration and education. The department implements education and outreach, zero waste, water resources, climate adaptation and habitat restoration programs for the tribal community. To learn more about its programs and efforts in the community, visit www.syceo.org.