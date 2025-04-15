County Health’s Animal Services Debuts New Lost & Found Pet Map

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) — Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS) is excited to introduce a new community resource for residents that helps reunite lost pets with their families quickly and easily: an interactive Lost & Found Pet Map, now live on our website at www.sbcanimalservices.org/lostfound.

This user-friendly tool allows residents to report and search for lost, found, or sighted pets directly on an interactive map. Hosted by Petco Love Lost and integrated with the Nextdoor app, the map provides real-time updates and lets users zoom in on their neighborhoods to view reports in their area.

“This map puts the power in the hands of our community,” said Sarah Aguilar, Animal Services Director. “We’re making it easier than ever for neighbors to help each other and for lost pets to find their way home.”

Pet owners and finders can choose whether or not to display their contact information, making it easy to connect while still respecting privacy. By providing a shared platform for the community, this tool increases the chances of pets being safely and quickly reunited with their families—without needing to enter the shelter system.

“We know that one-in-three pets goes missing in their lifetime. That’s an estimated 10 million pets each year, and we’re not ok with that,” said Petco Love President, Susanne Kogut. “That gives us 10 million reasons why we created Petco Love Lost, because we believe nothing is more important than keeping people and pets together for a lifetime of love. Together with SBCAS, our goal is to Unite to Reunite and keep pets where they belong – at home, with you.”

To view or submit a lost or found pet report, visit: www.sbcanimalservices.org/lostfound.

About Santa Barbara County Animal Services:

Santa Barbara County Animal Services is the leading animal welfare organization in Santa Barbara County, caring for over 6,000 pets in their shelters annually, and thousands of families across the community. SBCAS is dedicated to promoting responsible pet ownership and providing comprehensive animal care services to enhance the lives of both pets and people in the community. Through various programs and initiatives, the organization strives to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of animals.

About Petco Love:

Petco Love is a life-changing nonprofit organization that makes communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999, we’ve empowered animal welfare organizations by investing nearly $410 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We’ve helped find loving homes for nearly 7 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Is love calling you? Join us. Visit PetcoLove.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, Threads, and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we lead every day.