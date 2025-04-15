Goleta’s Earth Day Celebration is THIS Saturday, April 19

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Celebrate Earth Day in Goleta THIS Saturday, April 19 with the City’s 3rd Annual Beautify Goleta Earth Day event! Join us from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Evergreen Park (Evergreen Drive at Hillview Drive) for a community cleanup with fun activities for all ages. In addition to picking up trash in the area, there will be information tables on how to live a more eco-friendly lifestyle and support Go Green Goleta efforts, a MarBorg Touch-A-Truck activity, and Elubia’s Food Truck. Bring your coffee cup and get a free cup of coffee at the Elubia’s Food Truck while supplies last. Also remember to please bring your reusable utensils.

A FREE Bulky Item Drop-Off will take place from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at nearby Brandon School (195 Brandon Dr.). It’s a great opportunity to jump-start your spring cleaning by disposing of unwanted bulky items like old furniture and mattresses. No electronics or hazardous waste accepted. Goleta residents only. Early arrival is recommended, as the event may close before 1:00 p.m. if capacity is reached.

City of Goleta’s Environmental Services Project Manager Dan Rowell said, “Beautify Goleta Earth Day is my favorite event of the year. This is what Beautify Goleta is all about – taking care of the planet and building community. A big thank you to our Captain, Tidy Seas.”

Beautify Goleta is not possible without the help of our volunteers and captains. We encourage community members of all ages to join us for this meaningful event. Come out, lend a hand, and take pride in making Goleta a cleaner, more beautiful place to live. To sign up for the event or learn more about the Beautify Goleta initiative, please visit www.cityofgoleta.org/BeautifyGoleta.

Thank you for doing your part! We hope to see you Saturday, April 19. And remember, every little action makes a difference. #GoGreenGoleta