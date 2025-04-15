I just read Margaux Lovely’s piece on the fine meted out to Sable Offshore by the Coastal Commission, and I was struck by one statistic: Did 2,600 Californians truly decide of their own volition to submit letters to the CCC in favor of an oil company?

I am the least conspiracy-minded person on Earth, but the plausibility of 2,600 people independently deciding to voice their support for Sable seems exceedingly limited, to put it mildly. I’m sure that number is real — but rather am seriously curious as whether Sable orchestrated such an outpouring of goodwill.

Editor Reply: The company’s websites offer “Take Action” forms that supporters can fill out to send letters. According to Sable’s public relations firm, 2,600 supportive letters went to the Coastal Commission.