Limited Spots Available for Eight Week CERT Course in Goleta Starting Monday, April 21st 

GOLETA, CA, April 15, 2025 – Now is the time to jump on an opportunity to be a part of the upcoming eight weeklong Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Basic Course being offered in Goleta starting SOON on Monday April 21st at the Goleta Community Center (GCC). There are limited spots available! If you are interested do not hesitate and sign-up now (instructions below). The free, high demand program offered nationwide is designed to empower residents with essential skills and knowledge to prepare themselves, their families, and the community for emergencies and disasters. The class will meet Mondays for eight (8) sessions from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the GCC (5679 Hollister Avenue). You must be at least 18 years of age and able to attend all classes in order to participate.

“By completing the CERT course, graduates will become a valuable resource to our community, capable of providing critical support to their family and neighbors in times of need. Whether interested in enhancing their own emergency preparedness or contributing to the safety and resilience of our community, this course is an excellent opportunity,” said Jason Levy, City of Goleta Emergency Services Coordinator.

The CERT course is led by firefighters, first responders, and volunteers from Santa Barbara County, making it an invaluable opportunity for participants to learn from experts. The program will culminate in a hands-on mock disaster drill, offering participants the chance to apply the skills learned in a realistic setting.

You can register online here. Please note that registration requires an account. If you do not already have one, simply create an account by clicking the “Signup” link at the top of the registration page or click “Login” to be guided to set up an account. All signup registration information is confidential and used for the sole purpose of communications through the City’s Neighborhood Services Department.

Additional CERT Basic Course sessions will be offered later this year in Goleta and other communities.

The CERT course is a step in the process of the training needed to become a Goleta CERT member. Planning is in the works to offer the higher-level classes needed to obtain Goleta CERT certification. Stay tuned.

For questions or more information, please contact ESD.Training@cityofgoleta.org.