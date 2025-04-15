Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District Announces Winners of “Keep Our Air Clean” Student Art Contest

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) is pleased to announce the winners of its first “Keep Our Air Clean” Student Art Contest. Earlier this school year, APCD invited students from schools across Santa Barbara County to participate in the contest, offering students a platform to express their creativity and raise awareness about the importance of air quality and the actions that individuals and communities can take to maintain clean air.

The winners in the Elementary School level are:

• 1st Place: Parth Thakran, 2nd Grade, Isla Vista Elementary School (Isla Vista)

• 2nd Place: Emma Perez, 3rd Grade, Oak Valley Elementary School (Buellton)

• 3rd Place: Dominick Aguilar, Kindergarten, Joe Nightingale Elementary School (Orcutt)

The winners in the Middle/Junior High School level are:

• 1st Place: Kylie Kleen, 8th Grade, Trivium Charter School (Goleta)

• 2nd Place: Jovanna Vazquez, 8th Grade, El Camino Junior High School (Santa Maria)

• 3rd Place: Bailey Alvarez, 8th Grade, El Camino Junior High School (Santa Maria)

Winners received prizes including an air purifier, art supply kit, and gift card to an art supply store. Winners will also have their art featured on APCD outreach materials and displayed at the APCD offices in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.

“We were excited, and motivated, to receive so many submissions from students all around Santa Barbara County, and selecting the winners was not an easy decision,” said Aeron Arlin Genet, APCD’s Executive Director. “These kids’ art showcased their creativity, positivity, and understanding of simple steps we can all take to keep our air clean now and into the future. We encourage all the participants to keep expressing themselves through art and caring about our air.”

To view the winning art pieces, visit Our website: www.OurAir.org/041425-news.

To learn more about APCD’s Clean Air Ambassadors program, which provides air quality-focused lessons to K-3 students throughout Santa Barbara County, visit our website: www.OurAir.org/clean-air-ambassadors-program/.