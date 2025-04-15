SBART Press Luncheon: Selma Staun Jensen Honored as SBCC Scholar Athlete of the Year

The time is now for individual athletes and teams to make their marks as the regular seasons near their conclusion for the various spring sports.

Taylor Steelman of San Marcos High swimming and Carter Battle of Santa Barbara High track and field added additional chapters to their legendary high school careers and were honored as Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athletes of the week at Monday’s press luncheon.

Carter Battle

Battle took first place in the open division high jump at the prestigious Arcadia Invitational with a jump of 6-8.75. It broke a 44-year old record that was set by former NFL superstar Randall Cunningham.

Steelman was dominant at the Tri-County Invitational. Individually, Steelman won first place in the 100 meter breaststroke and the 100 meter butterfly. She also was a member of 200 meter freestyle, 400 meter freestyle and 200 meter medley relay teams that captured first place.

Taylor Steelman

SBCC Scholar Athlete of the Year

Selma Staun Jenson of SBCC track and field is a standout in the classroom and has overcome injury to thrive as one of the top pole vaulters in the Western State Conference.

She maintains a 3.98 GPA and has made the President’s Honor roll in all of her semesters at SBCC. Jenson’s academic interests include Psychology and Criminology. Last semester Jenson earned an A+ in her Psychology Research Methods and Experimental Design class, which opened up her eyes to a potential career in research.

After dealing with a broken ankle and a stress factor in her femur in her time at SBCC Jenson is nearing 100 percent healthwise going into WSC Finals in two weeks.

“All of us as coaches and athletes have had to deal with adversity, but hers is particularly special. it seemed like every day there was something new,” SBCC Track & Field head coach Don Willis said. “She stayed persistent with it… What she’s gone through is not easy and I’m just super proud of her.”

Carpinteria Hosting 105th Annual Russel Cup

One of the oldest track meets in the country will add another chapter on Saturday as the Carpinteria High track and field program will host the 105th Russel Cup on Saturday.

44 small schools will descend upon Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium for one of the premier meets of the Track and Field season.

The meet will begin at 9 a.m. and last all day.