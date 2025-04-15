Over the centuries, we Jews have frequently been used as scapegoats to draw people’s attention from the real causes of their problems. During the Middle Ages, when rigorous dietary restrictions protected our ancestors from the ravages of plagues borne by rotting foodstuffs, civil and religious officials accused them of poisoning the wells. Hitler told his people suffering from their defeat in World War One that Jews were contaminating the bloodstreams of Europe. (Donald Trump recently hurled the same word-for-word false accusation at immigrants.)

A year ago, Trump told supporters that if he lost, they should blame the Jews. But now that he again occupies the Oval Office, he portrays himself as our great defender against the rise of anti-Semitism on American college campuses.

Don’t be fooled! For here again, a would-be tyrant is using us not for our sake but for his own. For him, fighting anti-Semitism serves as camouflage obscuring his real reason for imposing huge financial sanctions on institutions that defy his will, which is to weaken and ultimately silence their speaking Truth to his power.

Make no mistake about it, anti-Semitism is a serious threat not only to Jews, but to all who cherish American democracy. Understand that although Jews may be the first victims of tyranny, they are never the last. American Jewish opinion on how best to respond to the recent wave of on-campus protest is divided between those who see it as inherently anti-Semitic and thus support extremist retaliation, and those who regard it as a legitimate exercise of academic freedom and First Amendment rights which must be defended,

This dilemma was recently articulated by Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and National Director of the anti-Defamation League:

“No one should minimize the hateful, violent acts committed against Jewish students. But if we sacrifice our constitutional freedoms in the pursuit of security, we undermine the very foundation of the diverse, pluralistic society we seek to defend.”

Rabbi Youdovin is executive vice president emeritus of Chicago Board of Rabbis.