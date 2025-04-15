Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) Awarded $50,000 from Uplift Central Coast to Support EmpowerPath: A Bold New Initiative for Single Parents

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) has been selected as one of 36 organizations across the Central Coast to receive Catalyst Predevelopment Funding through Uplift Central Coast. WEV was awarded $50,000 to support early-stage research and planning for EmpowerPath, a new initiative designed to disrupt the cycle of poverty and build a future of multigenerational financial freedom for single parents, particularly women, people of color, and low-income individuals.

Single parents, particularly single parents of color, face some of the steepest challenges to affording a life on the Central Coast. For example, in Santa Barbara County a mere 6% of employed single parents with two dependents earn a living wage to sustain their household1.

For Catalyst Predevelopment Funding, Uplift sought out organizations committed to “advancing economic resilience, environmental sustainability, and equitable growth across the Central Coast”. The Uplift Catalyst Predevelopment Fund received 136 proposals requesting nearly $50 million. 36 organizations were awarded funding, totaling $9 million. WEV’s project stood out for its cross-sector innovation and alignment with regional goals around workforce development, childcare solutions, and affordable housing access.

EmpowerPath builds on WEV’s 30-year legacy of advancing economic opportunity for women through business training, financial education, consulting, and access to capital. This funding marks an exciting broadening of WEV’s work—enabling WEV to specifically consider the needs of single parents, for whom formal employment may offer a more feasible and immediate path to financial stability.

With the financial support from Uplift, WEV will distribute a bilingual Needs Assessment survey, and conduct focus groups and employer outreach to design a holistic, scalable program that could help single parents secure quality jobs and stable housing—while balancing the demands of caregiving.

Planned activities include an analysis of the local landscape of support services, research on best practices from peer organizations like the Jeremiah Program and Rung for Women, and the development of a feasibility study to inform program sustainability. Additionally, WEV will be looking to build and foster connections within the private sector, working with employers who are willing and able to provide quality jobs that offer competitive wages, flexible scheduling and benefits, and the financial stability single parents need to support their families.

The predevelopment phase is a critical foundation for EmpowerPath, allowing WEV to conduct the research, outreach, and design work needed to ensure long-term success. By 2026, the program is expected to be fully prepared for implementation and launch, with a clear roadmap, strong community partnerships, and a sustainable model ready to support single parents on their path to economic mobility.

A full list of Catalyst award recipients is available here.

About Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV), www.wevonline.org

Women’s Economic Ventures is a nonprofit dedicated to the economic empowerment of women. WEV is a business resource network for anyone looking to start or grow a business or improve their business and financial skills. WEV provides a full range of small business support – including classes, consulting, and funding – as well as financial literacy programs in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. While WEV’s focus is on women, it welcomes people of all gender identities into the WEV community. Business courses, programs and loans are provided in both English and Spanish.

Since 1991, WEV has provided business training and small business advisory services to more than 20,000 people throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. WEV has made more than $10 million in small business loans and grants and helped nearly 6,000 local businesses start or expand, generating an estimated $598 million in annual sales and sustaining or creating nearly 12,000 local jobs. WEV is a U.S. Small Business Administration’s Women’s Business Center and Microlender, as well as a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI).

To support WEV’s work, please visit www.wevonline.org/support.