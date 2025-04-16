The Santa Barbara Fair & Expo is happening April 24 – 27 and May 2 – 4, 2025. We’ve teamed up with the Santa Barbara Fair and Expo to give away 3 Unlimited Family Fun Packs to one weekend of the fair. Enter the giveaway by Wednesday, April 30 at 11:59PM for your chance to win! To enter the giveaway, enter your email below and follow the prompts. We’ll have one lucky winner for the first weekend who will be notified and announced on April 24, and our other 2 winners will be notified on May 1 so they can enjoy the second weekend.

This year’s 80’s Flashback theme will transport fairgoers back in time with vibrant entertainment, nostalgic experiences, alongside everyone’s favorite fair traditions. Make sure to fill out your information before the weekend you’d like to go for a chance to win!

Questions? Email contest@independent.com